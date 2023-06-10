MP: Shivraj Releases 1st Installment Of 'Ladli Behna Yojana'

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan released the first installment of 'Ladli Behan Yojana' in Jabalpur on Saturday evening.

The CM transferred Rs 1000 into the bank accounts of over 1.25 crore women in a single click.

Over 50 thousand women attended the event.

CM will also perform Bhumi Pujan and inaugurate construction works worth Rs 335 crore. In this, 28 construction works worth Rs 213.12 crore were inaugurated. Bhumi Pujan will be done for 45 construction works worth Rs 121.85 crore

Stalls displaying development activities were set up by 16 departments at the venue. A photo exhibition focused on the female freedom fighters was also organized.