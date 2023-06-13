 MP: Shivraj Raises Financial Aid To Small Farmers To Rs 6k Every Year From Rs 4K Under CM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna
MP: Shivraj Raises Financial Aid To Small Farmers To Rs 6k Every Year From Rs 4K Under CM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna

Chouhan made the announcement while addressing farmers in Rajgarh on Tuesday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 06:24 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan raised the financial aid to small farmers to Rs 6000 per month from Rs 4000 under Chief Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna.

"The farmers will now get total Rs 12000 per year instead of Rs 10,000. Of this--Rs 6000 will be credited by PM Modi under Prime Minister Kisan Samman Niddhi Yojana launched in 2019. And instead of Rs 4000 a year, now farmers will get Rs 6000 a year under Chief Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna."

