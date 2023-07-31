MP: Shivpuri Education Dept Officials Beat Each Other Up In Office Over Attendance Issue

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Two officials of the education department beat each other up in the DPC office in Shivpuri over a petty issue of attendance on Monday. The DPC and BRCC clashed with each other and the situation was brought under control by the subordinate employees present there. Later, both the officers reached the police station and filed a complaint against each other.

The matter began when DPC Ashok Tripathi made a comment on the absence of Shivpuri BRCC Bal Krishna Ojha from the office on the WhatsApp group of the Education Department, Shivpuri. Angered by the comment, Ojha reached the DPC office and confronted Tripathi. Both the officials first engaged in verbal abuse which later escalated to assault.

Blame Game On

Talking about the incident, DPC Ashok Tripathi said that some reports were to be sent to Bhopal on Saturday, in connection with which a call was made to Shivpuri BRCC Bal Krishna Ojha but his phone was switched off. Hemant, the commuter operator of BRCC was also contacted and asked about Ojha.

Angered by this conversation, Ojha reached the DPC office on Monday and started abusing. DPC Ashok Tripathi. Tripathi said, “I went out for half an hour to avoid the dispute but, as soon as I returned, I was assaulted by BRCC Balkrishna Ojha.”

Tripathi has alleged that Ojha had come along with some of his colleagues in a planned manner.

BRCC Says DPC Slapped Him

On the other hand, Ojha has accused DPC Tripathi of abusing him verbally. Ojha said that Tripathi usually abuses while talking to create pressure.

“On Saturday, the DPC spoke abusively to an employee of my office on the phone. He does that often. I have an audio clip of his conversation with my employee where he tried to humiliate me,” Ojha said.

He further said, “In this regard, today I went to the DPC office where he slapped me on the cheek and said, ‘I will abuse like this, do whatever you like.’ After this the DPC assaulted me. The staff present there saved me.”

