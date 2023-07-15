 MP: Shivpuri ASI Shoots Self Dead With Service Revolver
ASI Sukal Maravi was posted at Khaniyadhana police station in the district.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 15, 2023, 12:03 PM IST
article-image

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): An Assistant Sub-Inspector allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver in his government residence built in the police station premises in Shivpuri on wee hours of Saturday. He died on the spot.

As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot and recovered the body and informed the family members. The police have also started investigating the matter.

ASI Was Posted At Khaniyadhana Police Station

According to the information, ASI Sukal Maravi (40) shot himself with his service revolver at 5 am on Saturday. ASI Sukal Maravi was posted at Khaniyadhana police station in the district.

SP Raghuvansh Kumar Bhadoria and the FSL team reached the spot. The reasons for the incident have not been disclosed yet.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines |

Reason For Suicide Not Revealed Yet

Station in-charge Arvind Singh Chauhan said that ASI Maravi was absolutely fine in the last night. The reason why he committed suicide has not been revealed. The ASI lived alone in the residence while his wife is a Havaldar in the Police Department and posted in Kotwali police station in Shivpuri. Police have started the investigation of the matter.

