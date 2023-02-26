e-Paper Get App
MP: 'She will marry me if I bomb police inspector's car', Katni youth makes bizarre claim in viral video

In the video the youth has been seen saying that he can do anything for his love.

Updated: Sunday, February 26, 2023, 06:39 PM IST
article-image
Katni (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a young man from the Kotwali police station area of Katni went viral on social media on Sunday saying that he will throw a bomb at the car of the Kotwali police station in-charge of the city.

On getting information about the video going viral, the police is probing the veracity of the video and action will be taken against the youth on the basis of that.

Swati asked Saurav to throw a bomb

The man is identified as Saurav Gupta, resident of Kotwali Police station area. In the video he has been seen saying that he can do anything for his love. His girlfriend Swati Sen asked him to throw a bomb at the station in-charge's car. Further he added that she said that “she will marry him if he does so and for love he can do anything”.

Saurav is in one-sided love with Swati

In the matter, the Kotwali police station in-charge Ajay Bahadur Singh said that the information about the video that went viral on social media has been given to senior officials. A case of molestation has been registered against Saurav earlier also and his love with the girl is one-sided. Being upset, the girl left her house and started living on rent at some other place, he added.

The station in-charge said that the statement of the girl will be taken in the case. Along with this, the veracity of the video is also being investigated. Further investigation is underway.

