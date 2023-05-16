MP: Shahdol man forced to carry daughter's dead body on bike after hospital denies ambulance, visuals surface

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): In a heart wrenching incident, a tribal man was forced to carry her daughter’s dead body on bike after the hospital administration allegedly denied him an ambulance in Shahdol on Monday. However, as soon as Shahdol collector Vandana Vaidya received the information, she stopped the man midway and provided him with an ambulance to transport the body.
A video of the incident is now doing rounds on social media.
According to a Navbharat Times report, Laxman Singh Gaud, a resident of Kota village of Budhar block of Shahdol district had admitted his 13-year-old daughter Madhuri Gaud to the Shahdol District Hospital on May 12 for treatment. Madhuri was suffering from sickle cell disease. Her treatment continued for two days but Madhuri's life could not be saved. After Madhuri's death, the relatives asked for a hearse to take the body home, but the hospital management denied it citing that they can provide a hearse for only 15 km and not 70 km.
Madhuri's father Laxman Singh Gaud said, “ We had asked for a hearse in the hospital but they said that it would not be available for a distance of more than 15 kms. They asked us to arrange it ourselves. Due to lack of money, we took the dead body of our daughter on the bike itself.”
Collector Vandana Vaidya got information about the incident and caught up with the girl’s father. She then instructed the civil surgeon to send a vehicle for the dead body immediately. Civil surgeon Dr GS Parihar also reached the spot and provided a hearse to the victim's family and sent them to their village. The collector also gave financial assistance to the family members.
