MP: Set Up 28 Years Ago, Parasmania Police Outpost Lacks Vehicles

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Twenty-eight years have passed since the Parasmania outpost was set up, but the cops posted there are still facing many basic problems including lack of vehicles.

According to sources, the senior officers are keeping mum on the issue. It is, however, clear that there is no vehicle to visit different places in Parsamania. Sixteen village Panchayats come under this hilly area that covers nearly 50 km. As a result, policemen at the outpost cannot function efficiently. Because of the lack of vehicles, the complainants are also facing problems. Former superintendent of police Hanuman Prasad Tiwari established the police outpost in 1995.