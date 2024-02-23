 MP: Session Nears End, Students Yet To Get Uniform In Dhar
MP: Session Nears End, Students Yet To Get Uniform In Dhar

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, February 23, 2024, 11:19 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In a concerning development, hundreds of students of Government Girls Residential School and Eklavya Model School are still awaiting uniforms, despite the academic session drawing to a close.

This delay not only hindered government initiatives aimed at providing quality education to tribal children, but raised questions on departmental functioning in Dhar.

Dhar district boasts nine girls' residential schools and five Eklavya Model Schools, with each institution catering to around 400 students. While the Ekalavya School's funding is provided by the Central government, the girls' education campuses are funded by the state government.

Many students, who are still waiting to receive their uniforms, including blazers, shoes, socks, and other essentials, have expressed their disappointment. They claimed that the academic session is nearing its end, yet they have not received their uniforms. Some schools reportedly distributed blazers on January 26, although the funds from the government are typically available only in July.

In response to the delays, some principals have cited the lack of timely approvals from a committee formed at the government level, which includes administration officials.

Some principals have indicated that they plan to distribute uniforms in April. However, if this were to occur, it would be considered part of the new session, raising questions about the fate of goods from the previous session and the potential mixing of goods from different sessions.

When contacted, collector Priyank Mishra assured that the matter would be investigated.

