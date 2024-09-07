MP September 7 Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Predicted In 14 Districts, Mixed Weather Conditions In Bhopal & Indore

Representative Image | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The weather department has predicted heavy rainfall across 14 districts in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. These districts include Sheopur, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Agar Malwa, Ujjain, Jhabua, Dhar, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Balaghat, Dindori, and Umaria. Meanwhile, Bhopal has been experiencing light showers since morning, and heavy rain has been reported in Sarangpur, Rajgarh district, since 11 a.m. However, Indore has seen an increase in heat due to bright sunshine.

A tragic incident occurred in Khargone on Friday night when two young men attempting to cross the Kunda river on a motorcycle were swept away by the water, which was flowing 1.5 feet above the road. One managed to escape, while the other was swept away while trying to save the motorcycle. Search efforts for the missing man are ongoing on Saturday.

Localised Weather Systems Bringing Rainfall to Madhya Pradesh

According to the Meteorological Department, the monsoon trough passing through the state, coupled with an active low-pressure area over Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, is causing these weather patterns. Despite the forecast for heavy rains, several regions will still experience bright sunshine.

IMD Bhopal explained that the low-pressure system over the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha is currently active, while the monsoon trough extends from Jaisalmer through Madhya Pradesh to Sidhi. An additional weather system is also in play, which may result in rainfall over the eastern parts of the state for the next two days.

Localized weather systems will also remain active, though many districts, including Bhopal, Indore, and Mandla, will see a mix of rain and sunshine on the 9th and 10th of September.

September 7 Weather | IMD

Mixed Weather Across Madhya Pradesh

On Friday, Madhya Pradesh experienced contrasting weather conditions. Bhopal saw a mix of sunshine and clouds throughout the morning, followed by intense heat in the afternoon, with temperatures recorded at 31.4°C. Mandla received 34 mm (about 1.5 inches) of rainfall. Seoni and Sagar districts recorded over 1 inch of rain, while Satna saw around three-quarters of an inch, and Dhar registered half an inch of rain. Light showers were also recorded in Khargone, Betul, Indore, Ujjain, and Malajkhand in Balaghat. The weather remained changeable in several districts throughout the night.

The monsoon has been active in Madhya Pradesh since June 21, leading to heavy rainfall throughout June, July, and August. The first three days of September also witnessed significant rainfall, with an average of 35.8 inches recorded across the state so far—96% of the expected seasonal total. Bhopal has surpassed the 43-inch mark, and Mandla has seen the highest rainfall, recording 47.73 inches. The top 10 rain-affected districts include Mandla, Seoni, Sheopur, Sidhi, Bhopal, Dindori, Chhindwara, Narmadapuram, Raisen, and Sagar.