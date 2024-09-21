MP September 21 Weather Update: Monsoon Set To Return To State For One Last Spell; Showers From September 24

Representative Image | Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As monsoon prepares to bid farewell, Madhya Pradesh is expected to receive another spell of rain starting from September 24. The eastern regions, including Jabalpur, Shahdol, Rewa, and Sagar divisions, will experience moderate showers. Meanwhile, the western parts—such as Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Narmadapuram, and Gwalior-Chambal divisions—are likely to witness light rainfall.

Before this rainfall, the state is set to experience a mix of sunshine, light showers, and thunderstorms. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), regions like Ujjain, Dhar, Indore, Khargone, Shajapur, Dewas, Sehore, Raisen, and Betul may see light rain and thunderstorms in the next 24 hours (September 21).

On the other hand, cities like Bhopal, Gwalior, and Jabalpur will experience mostly sunny weather. While Mandla and Chhindwara saw light showers on Friday, Bhopal received rain in the evening, with other districts experiencing higher temperatures. Khajuraho recorded a day temperature of 36.2°C, and Bhopal, Damoh, and Narsinghpur crossed 34°C.

Dam Levels Rising as Heavy Rain Continues

Madhya Pradesh has over 250 dams, with nearly 200 already full. Some dams have had their gates opened 8 to 10 times due to the excess water. Dams such as Kolar, Kerwa, Bargi, and Atal Sagar remain in overflow. With the next phase of rainfall approaching, these water bodies are likely to overflow again.

On Friday, water levels rose in major dams like Indira Sagar, Omkareshwar, Madikheda, Tawa, Mohanpura, Halali, Atal Sagar, Tighra, and Johila. The districts of Mandla and Seoni have received the highest rainfall, with Mandla recording 57.2 inches and Seoni 54.1 inches. Other districts like Sheopur, Bhopal, Niwari, and Sagar have also seen significant rain, crossing the 50-inch mark. Additionally, districts like Sidhi, Rajgarh, Dindori, and Raisen are among the top 10 regions with the highest rainfall.

New Rain System to Activate on September 24

According to IMD Bhopal, while there is a system over Gujarat and Rajasthan, it isn't strong enough to cause widespread rain. Some regions will continue to experience light rain and thunderstorms. However, a new system will become active from September 24, leading to another round of rainfall across the state.

Bhopal saw a significant rise in temperature, increasing by 2.8°C due to the intense daytime heat. However, the evening brought relief with rain showers starting around 7:30 PM, leaving several areas drenched due to a local weather system.