 MP September 19 Weather Updates: Monsoon System Weakens, No Heavy Rain Expected Until September 22; State Records 12% Excess Rainfall So Far
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 09:05 AM IST
MP September 19 Weather Updates: Monsoon System Weakens, No Heavy Rain Expected Until September 22; State Records 12% Excess Rainfall So Far

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The strong rainfall system over Madhya Pradesh has now weakened and the state is forecast to experience bright sunny skies for four days starting from Thursday. Additionally, no heavy rain alert has been predicted until September 22. 

Bright Sunshine Expected on Thursday

In Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur, and across the entire state, no system activity is expected. As a result, there will be bright sunshine.

Chances of Light Rain

Due to the formation of a local system, there may be light rain in some areas.

Weather at 9 Am

Weather at 9 Am

What do meteorologists say?

According to Meteorologist V.S. Yadav, the activity of the low-pressure area, monsoon trough, and cyclonic circulation systems brought heavy rain to many districts over the past week. However, this system has now moved away, and no heavy rainfall is expected anywhere in the state until September 22.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the eastern and northern parts of the state experienced heavy rainfall, including areas like Gwalior, Bhind, and Tikamgarh.

Cyclonic circulations around Madhya Pradesh on Thursday

Cyclonic circulations around Madhya Pradesh on Thursday

Rain Records

So far, the state has received an average of 41.7 inches of rainfall, which is 12% more than normal. Districts like Bhopal, Mandla, Seoni, Sheopur, Sagar, and Niwari have seen over 50 inches of rain. On the other hand, divisions like Indore, Ujjain, and Rewa are lagging behind, with most districts in these areas recording below-average rainfall.

Mandla, in the Jabalpur division, tops the list of districts with the highest rainfall, recording over 57 inches. Seoni has received 54 inches, Sheopur 51 inches, and Bhopal, Niwari, and Sagar have all seen more than 50 inches. Sheopur has received double its normal rainfall. Other districts in the top 10 highest rainfall areas include Sidhi, Rajgarh, Dindori, Raisen, and Chhindwara.

