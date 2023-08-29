MP: Sen Community Stages Protest Against Pandokhar Sarkar In Morena, Demand His Arrest ; WATCH

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Spiritual leader Pandokhar Baba, has yet again, caught himself into a controversy. This time, Sen community from Morena staged protests, demanding FIR against him for allegedly using casteist slurs from 'darbar' and giving 'murga' punishment to one of their people on stage.

Notably, the incident happened during August 13-14, when #Arrest_PandokharSarkar was trending on Twitter after the video of the youth standing in a "murga" punishment on stage had gone viral.

The protest rally started from Circuit House to reach till SP Office on Tuesday in Morena.

People of the Sen community submitted memorandum

People of the Sen community gave a memorandum to ASP Arvind Thakur, demanding registration of a case against the Pandokhar government. If the demand is not met, they threaten fierce agitation.

According to the information, a rally was taken out from here carrying placards with slogans in their hands. People were shouting slogans against Pandokhar Sarkar alias Gursharan Sharma. On reaching the SP office, the people of Sen Samaj handed over a memorandum to ASP Arvind Thakur.

All about the incident

The incident dates back to August 13 to 14. Provincial General Secretary of Akhil Bhartiya Sen Samaj, Dharmendra Shriwas said during this time, the court of Pandokhar Sarkar alias Gursharan Sharma in Auraiya district of UP was held. A person from the Sen community had reached here, seeking solution to his problems. He said, Pandokhar Sarkar asked him to stand up from the gathering and called him on the stage. While hurling caste-related abuses, he insulted him and made him "murga" on stage as a punishment. This is an insult to the Sen community of the entire country. Society will never tolerate this. This has hurt the Sen community living all over the country, Shriwas added.

Video went viral

The controversy surrounding Pandokhar Baba stemmed from a viral video, which shows him allegedly humiliating a man and punishing him to become 'murga' on stage .

