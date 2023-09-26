MP: Sehore First District To Better Services Under Ayushman Bharat

Representative Image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Sehore has become the first district in the state to have improved the health services under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Scheme and created a Unique Abha ID for each citizen.

Digital services were launched in the district hospital and in health centres in the district four months ago.

The information came up during a power-point presentation of digital services made by chief medical officer and health officer Dr Sudhir Kumar Dehriya at a time-limit meeting with collector Praveen Singh in Panchayat auditorium.

Dr Dehriya along with other officials implemented the digital health services in the district hospital and in health centres.

Singh said more than 7.43 lakh citizens were given Abha ID and scanners installed in six health centres in the district.

Now, the patients do not have to queue up to make chits, because they can do so by scanning their QR code on mobile phones and generating their own chits, he said.

What is Abha ID?

Abha ID made under Ayushman Bharat Yojna will function as a health account that will carry every bit of information about the health of a citizen.

Information about treatment provided by a doctor and the diseases a person is suffering from will be mentioned in Abha ID which contains a 14-digit number that an Aadhar card does.

