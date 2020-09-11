MP sees highest single day spike of 2,487 corona cases, 30 fatalities

Madhya Pradesh on Friday witnessed its highest single-day increase in coronavirus cases at 2,487, pushing the case count in the state to 83,886.

With thirty patients dying during the day, the death toll in the state reached 1,693, a health official said. Corona positive rate in the state stood at 9.5 per cent on the day.

Six deaths were recorded in Indore, five in Gwalior, four in Bhopal, two each in Jabalpur, Sagar, Vidisha, Shahdol and Harda and one death each in Shivpuri, Ratlam, Dhar, Damoh and Narsinghpur. In all 23649 samples were tested across the state during the day. While the state has 18992 active cases, 62936 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

With 326 fresh cases, Indore district reported the highest daily spike in the state, followed by Bhopal at 247, Gwalior at 188 and Jabalpur at 170.

Indore accounts for 16090 positive cases and 444 mortalities, followed by Bhopal where the corona caseload stands at 13,564 and toll 319. The case count in Gwalior and Jabalpur rose to 7,277 and 5,853, respectively.

Ujjain has reported 2146 positive cases with 83 deaths. Morena recorded 2227, Burhanpur 608, Neemuch 1496, Mandsaur 1102 cases and Dhar has recorded 1270 cases. Khandwa accounts for 1139 positive cases, and Khargone’s corona tally stands at 2188.

Dewas has reported 898 Cases, Sagar 1464, Tikamgarh 535 and Raisen has recorded 913 cases. Bhind has till date accounted for 693 cases, Sheopur 694 cases and Rewa 1043 cases. Rajgarh has 997, Barwani 1367 , Chhindwara 649, Vidisha 1199 , Shajapur 606 ,Damoh has 910 cases. Datia has reported 906 cases, Satna 797, Jhabua 907, Panna 331,Balaghat 508 and Sehore 994 cases. Hoshangabad has 823 cases and Narsingpur 888, while Betul till date has recorded 1014 cases and Shivpuri 1507. Ratlam recorded 1414 cases. Chhattarpur has 796 cases. Ashok Nagar has 310 and Agar-Malwa has reported 285 cases. Sidhi has reported 483 cases and Singrauli has 446 cases while Shahdol has 800 cases. Guna has 438 cases, Anuppur 515 , Alirajpur 822 cases. Katni has 593 cases while Umaria has 202 cases and Seoni has reported 376 cases. The tally in Dindori stands at 249, Niwari 246 and Mandla 360 cases.