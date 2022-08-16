e-Paper Get App

MP sees 110 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 847

The recovery count increased by 162 and touched 10,40,700, leaving the state with 847 active cases, the official informed.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 11:21 AM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,52,310 on Monday after the detection of 110 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,763, a health official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 1.9 per cent, he added.

The recovery count increased by 162 and touched 10,40,700, leaving the state with 847 active cases, the official informed.

With 5,662 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,98,14,627, he added.

A government release said 12,66,73,721 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 576 on Monday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,52,310, new cases 110, death toll 10,763, recoveries 10,40,700, active cases 847 number of tests so far 2,98,14,627.

Read Also
Bhopal: Governor hoists National Flag
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalMP sees 110 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 847

RECENT STORIES

Mumbaikars, here's how you can respectfully dispose off the national flag post I-day

Mumbaikars, here's how you can respectfully dispose off the national flag post I-day

CoA had agreed to conduct AIFF elections without 'eminent players' as per FIFA's wish: Sources

CoA had agreed to conduct AIFF elections without 'eminent players' as per FIFA's wish: Sources

Kashmir: Fresh attack on 2 Pandits in Shopian; one dead, one injured

Kashmir: Fresh attack on 2 Pandits in Shopian; one dead, one injured

Five tips to secure admission and scholarship in UK universities

Five tips to secure admission and scholarship in UK universities

Watch: ARMY intervenes as Indian prof threatens violence to BTS-loving student

Watch: ARMY intervenes as Indian prof threatens violence to BTS-loving student