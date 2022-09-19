MP seeks electricity from states to whom it supplied earlier 

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To meet the power demand of approaching Rabi season, the state energy department has taken various steps. Under the Power Bank Agreement, the department had supplied surplus power to four states in the past.

Now, seeing the visible rise in energy demand during upcoming rabi season, the state government has asked all four states to supply the same units of electricity to Madhya Pradesh, which the latter had supplied to them earlier under the agreement.

Speaking to Free Press, power department principal secretary Sanjay Dubey said that under the Power Bank Agreement, Madhya Pradesh supplied excess power to four states to meet their power demand. A total of 2,000 MW power was supplied to Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Odisha etc.

Power department officials said that electricity demand would shoot up in rabi season as farmers would need electricity to irrigate their farms. To fulfil the expected power demand, the state government has asked all the four states to supply electricity in the same measure, which it supplied to them earlier under Power Bank Agreement.

Nonetheless, it is yet to be decided when four states would supply electricity to Madhya Pradesh. Sources said that four states would begin supply from October 1 or October 15.

Madhya Pradesh was once a power deficient state where frequent power cuts were common. In the last few years, it has emerged as power surplus state.