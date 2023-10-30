 MP: SDM, Two Others Hurt In Road Accident
After the collision, the tractor-trolley turned turtle.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 11:06 PM IST
article-image

Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh): Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Anuppur, his driver and the driver of another vehicle were injured in a road accident in Anuppur late Sunday evening, the police said. The accident occurred when the Bolero of SDM Deepshikha Bhagat collided with a tractor-trolley on the National Highway-43 near Daikhal village under Funga village.

Besides Bhagat, her driver and the driver of the tractor-trolley were injured. All the injured were sent to the district hospital where their condition was stated to be out of danger. The accident happened when Bhagat was returning from Bhalumada to Anuppur. After the collision, the tractor-trolley turned turtle. 

article-image

