MP: SDM, Two Others Hurt In Road Accident

Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh): Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Anuppur, his driver and the driver of another vehicle were injured in a road accident in Anuppur late Sunday evening, the police said. The accident occurred when the Bolero of SDM Deepshikha Bhagat collided with a tractor-trolley on the National Highway-43 near Daikhal village under Funga village.

Besides Bhagat, her driver and the driver of the tractor-trolley were injured. All the injured were sent to the district hospital where their condition was stated to be out of danger. The accident happened when Bhagat was returning from Bhalumada to Anuppur. After the collision, the tractor-trolley turned turtle.

Read Also Bhopal: Man Succumbs To Burn Injuries

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)