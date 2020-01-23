MP schools to hold Preamble recitation every week on this day

BHOPAL: Amid rallies against and in support of CAA (Citizens Amendment Act) and debate on this law terming it to be unconstitutional, Kamal Nath government has decided to start recitation of Preamble of Constitution in all schools across the state every Saturday.

Nath had recited the Preamble at Congress rally in New Delhi that was organised against the CAA.

Madhya Pradesh will be the second Congress ruling state to start recitation of preamble in schools after Maharashtra. Kerala was the first state in India to make such a move.

The move gains significance because of the ongoing debate on CAA seen in reference to secular nature of Constitution.

The school education department issued instructions to all district education officers to ensure that recitation of preamble takes places in all primary and middle schools every Saturday after prayer assembly and in all higher and high secondary schools every Saturday during Balsabha.

Headmaster or a teacher will recite the preamble of the Constitution and students will repeat after him.