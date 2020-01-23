MP schools to hold Preamble recitation every week on this day

BHOPAL: Amid rallies against and in support of CAA (Citizens Amendment Act) and debate on this law terming it to be unconstitutional, Kamal Nath government has decided to start recitation of Preamble of Constitution in all schools across the state every Saturday.
Nath had recited the Preamble at Congress rally in New Delhi that was organised against the CAA.
Madhya Pradesh will be the second Congress ruling state to start recitation of preamble in schools after Maharashtra. Kerala was the first state in India to make such a move.
The move gains significance because of the ongoing debate on CAA seen in reference to secular nature of Constitution.
The school education department issued instructions to all district education officers to ensure that recitation of preamble takes places in all primary and middle schools every Saturday after prayer assembly and in all higher and high secondary schools every Saturday during Balsabha.
Headmaster or a teacher will recite the preamble of the Constitution and students will repeat after him.
Stress will be laid on the words used in the preamble like sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic, republic. Meaning of all these words will be explained to the students in detail so that they understand the true spirit of Indian Constitution.
Moreover, school education department is also celebrating 130th anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and organising various programmes throughout the year in all schools.
Programmes under Nehru celebrations include watching 10 part series based Indian Constitution made by renowned film maker Shyam Benegal. Other programmes like organizing mock parliament, programmes on understanding constitution and watching select 10 part series of ‘Bharat ek Khoj’ based on Nehru’s book.
Students will also be encouraged to prepare ‘Code for School’ inspired from the Constitution.
