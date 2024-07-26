 MP: School Girl Gets Stuck While Crossing Over-Flowing River Amid Heavy Rains, Rescued By Braveheart
Friday, July 26, 2024, 06:06 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rainfall in the Bairia region, particularly in Bhulgaon and the Ballia Amba hill area of Khargone district, caused significant flooding in rivers and streams. The Chital River in Ballia Amba showed a fierce surge. A schoolgirl, Mahak Khan, was caught in the floodwaters while attempting to cross the river.

Among the crowd, a brave young man named Jafar Pathan decided to take action. Ignoring the potential danger to his own life, Jafar waded into the floodwaters and safely guided Mahak to the other side.

According to information, Mahak, a student at the government school in Bairia, had gone to coaching in the morning. While returning, she attempted to cross the Chital River bridge. Suddenly, the water level rose rapidly, trapping her in the middle of the bridge. The rising waters caused her to panic. Onlookers, including many young men, watched from the riverbank but were too frightened to attempt a rescue.

Mahak recounted that the water level was low when she initially began crossing the bridge. However, the sudden surge of water left her stranded. Villagers acknowledged that if Jafar had not acted promptly, the situation could have resulted in a tragedy.

In response to this latest event, local authorities have decided to install warning signs and conduct public announcements in vulnerable areas. Officials in charge of these regions will now have to monitor flood conditions closely to prevent such incidents in the future.

