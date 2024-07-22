 MP Scheduled Caste Welfare Minister Threatens To Quit After Losing Forest Portfolio
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Scheduled Caste Welfare Minister Threatens To Quit After Losing Forest Portfolio

MP Scheduled Caste Welfare Minister Threatens To Quit After Losing Forest Portfolio

Madhya Pradesh Scheduled Caste Welfare Minister Nagar Singh Chouhan on Monday threatened to resign from his post.

PTIUpdated: Monday, July 22, 2024, 03:11 PM IST
article-image
MP Scheduled Caste Welfare Minister Threatens To Quit After Losing Forest Portfolio |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Scheduled Caste Welfare Minister Nagar Singh Chouhan on Monday threatened to resign from his post after he was divested of the Forest and Environment portfolio, which has been allocated to new inductee and Congress turncoat Ramniwas Rawat.

Chouhan said his wife Anita Singh Chouhan would also quit as Ratlam MP if BJP organisational leaders failed to respond "positively" to his concerns.

The Forest and Environment Ministry held by Nagar was allocated to Rawat on Sunday.

"My voice was not heard. I will first talk to organisational leaders and decide the next step. I will decide in a day or two after talking to the party organisation. If I feel I should not stay on the post, I will resign along with my wife Anita," Chouhan, a prominent tribal leader, told PTI over the phone.

Read Also
MP Updates: Congress Turncoat Ramniwas Rawat Gets Forest & Environment Portfolio; AAP Leaders From...
article-image

He said tribals form 23 per cent of the population in Madhya Pradesh.

"This is the first time tribals have been given leadership, but now the Forest Department, which is closely associated with tribals, has been taken away and given to a leader from Congress. I don't think this is beneficial for me or the party workers," Chouhan said.

The minister claimed he had discussed the issue with party leaders on Sunday night and plans to continue these discussions.

"If they want, I will talk to them. No problem if they don't want to," Chouhan added.

Ramniwas Rawat, a former Congress MLA and a six-time legislator from Vijaypur in Sheopur district joined the BJP during the Lok Sabha poll campaign on April 30.

Days after his induction as a Cabinet minister on July 8, a notification was issued on Sunday stating he had been allocated the forest and environment portfolio.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: 2,775 Candidates Clear SSE Prelims, 553 Names In Provisional List

Madhya Pradesh: 2,775 Candidates Clear SSE Prelims, 553 Names In Provisional List

We Should Now Realise The Need For Uniform Civil Code In Our Country: Madhya Pradesh High Court

We Should Now Realise The Need For Uniform Civil Code In Our Country: Madhya Pradesh High Court

Madhya Pradesh: Former CM Uma Bharti Offer Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Former CM Uma Bharti Offer Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain

MP Scheduled Caste Welfare Minister Threatens To Quit After Losing Forest Portfolio

MP Scheduled Caste Welfare Minister Threatens To Quit After Losing Forest Portfolio

MP: Collapse Of Illegal Wall In Jabalpur Claims Life Of Specially-Abled Elderly Man

MP: Collapse Of Illegal Wall In Jabalpur Claims Life Of Specially-Abled Elderly Man