MP: Satna Civic Body To Do Live Telecast Fire Incidents For First Time In State

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Satna Municipal Corporation has decided to do a live telecast of an incident of fire.

It has happened for the first time in the state that an incident of fire will be telecast, official sources said.

According to reports, no other states in the country have taken such a step.

It has been done after instructions issued by commissioner of Nagar Nigam Abhishek Gehlot.

Immediately after getting instructions from Gehlot, fire officer RP Singh Parmar got a CCTV camera on the fire engines.

It has set up three control rooms in different parts of the district to deal with the incidents of fire.

The fire brigade will get instructions from the control rooms and solve any problem with the blink of an eye.

According to reports, a CCTV camera has been installed on a fire engine; and 13 more fire engines will be equipped with it.

Installation of CCTV cameras will help the fire officials to provide immediate help to those who are working on the spot of the incident.

According to Gehlot the municipal corporation has launched various programmes to deal with the incidents of fire.

The fire officials, sitting in the control room, will be able to ensure where the fire engines are going and inform others about the problems the fire engines are facing, so that those problems may be solved in a fraction of seconds, he said.

Parmar said the civic body had set up control rooms at three different places to control fire engines.