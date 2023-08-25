MP: Sarpanch Sangh Of Unchehara In Satna Submits Memorandum To SDM Raising Various Demands | FP Photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The Sarpanch Sangh of Unchehara town of Satna gheraoed the Collectorate office on Thursday and submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional magistrate, raising several demands.

The memorandum had been addressed to the collector of Satna. The memorandum had been penned down by the president of Unchehara sarpanch sangh, Shivendra Singh.

As the first demand, Singh had mentioned in the memorandum that the salary of the gram panchayat secretaries as well as the GRS shall be decided on the suggestions kept forth by the Sarpanch himself.

As the second demand, Singh said that all the arrangements as per the 1993 Panchayati Raj should be restored, and the rate at which the Public works department (PwD) carries out the construction work must also ply for the construction works carried out by the panchayats.

Further in the memorandum, it was demanded that the ration cards to the poor should be issued on the suggestions of the sarpanch. During this, Sarpanch of Unchehara gram panchayat Ramkesh Kushwaha, and other members such as Amit Singh, Pushpendra Singh, Ram Singh etc were also present.

