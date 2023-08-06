 MP: Sarpanch Beat Up Dalit Who Went To Get Ration In Sehore
MP: Sarpanch Beat Up Dalit Who Went To Get Ration In Sehore

The police have registered a case against the accused father and son

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 06, 2023, 06:27 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A sarpanch and his son assaulted and thrashed a Dalit who went to collect the ration in Mudla village of Ichhawar police station.

The police have registered a case against the accused father and son, however, the arrest is yet to be made.

According to the police, Mudla resident Mangilal (60) son of Hari Singh said that around 10.30 am on Friday morning, he had gone to society along with his wife Rajkunwar Bai to get ration. Meanwhile, Sarpanch Kailash Patel came and threw him out of the society after abusing him.

He started talking about not giving ration. Meanwhile, Sarpanch's son Praveen also came and thrashed him using caste-indicative words.

Due to this, the victim’s left leg and knee got injured. Father and son also threatened that if they come again to take ration, they will be killed by them. The police have registered the case and taken it under investigation.

article-image

