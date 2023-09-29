MP: Sanitary Workers Engaged Through Contractors Also Join Strike In Ganj Basoda

Representative Image

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): Thirty sanitary workers engaged by the Nagar Palika Parishad through contractors have also joined the strike by Safai Karmacharis across the state.

According to reports, the administration issued a notice that such sanitary workers as kept through contractors should immediately return to work. Else, their contracts will be cancelled.

As a result of the strike that entered its fourth day on Thursday, the city has turned into a heap of garbage, and foul smell is emanating from the roads and drains.

Chief municipal officer, Pawan Sharma, held meeting with the sanitary workers at the auditorium of the civic body, but they did not reach there.

Thirty sanitary workers, engaged through contractors, also joined the strike, though they had nothing to do with the agitation. Sharma issued a notice asking them to return to work.

JCV, tractor-trolleys to be used

Three JCV machines, tractor-trolleys and small vehicles will be used to collect rubbish from Friday.

The sanitary workers do not have any demand from the local administration.

Salary to be deducted

CMO Pawan Sharma said the salary of the sanitary workers be deducted for the days they are on strike.

They are getting GPF, PF, unionforms and other facilities from the local administration. Despite this, they are not cooperating with the administration.

Representative of MP in the civic body Devendra Yadav, councillor Jyoti Pinku Sharma and leader of the opposition in the civic body Jagdish Vyas said strong action should be taken against the sanitary workers for showing negligence in work.

The administration’s next action will be to deduct salary and cancel contracts, sources said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)