MP: SAF Jawan & Family Harassed By E-Rickshaw Driver Over Parking In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An SAF soldier and his family reached the collectorate on Wednesday and complained about harassment by an e-rickshaw driver in Gwalior. The e-rickshaw driver would park his vehicle outside the soldier’s residence and when asked to change the parking location, he would threaten the family of dire consequence.

Rakesh Srivas, the soldier, reported to the Gwalior Collector that Brij Kishore Jatav, the e -rickshaw driver, parks his e-rickshaw at their doorstep daily, blocking their entrance. When any of the family members questions, Jatav allegedly threatens and attempts to assault the family.

Srivas, stationed in Balaghat, fears for his family's safety in Gwalior. Despite filing two complaints with the police, no action has been taken yet.

Getting worried, and watching lack of actions being taken by the authorities, Shrivas decided to take help from the collector of Gwalior, telling about his concerns towards his family's safety.

This situation reflects a broader issue of e-rickshaw drivers in Gwalior, who are notorious for their unruly behavior and disrupting traffic. Their growing influence on the streets has compelled authorities to devise stricter regulations. In response to Srivas's appeal, administrative officials have urged the police to take immediate action to protect the family and restore order.