 MP: Rural Govt Schools Not Filing Daily Mid-day Meal Data
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Rural Govt Schools Not Filing Daily Mid-day Meal Data

MP: Rural Govt Schools Not Filing Daily Mid-day Meal Data

On Friday morning, only 42,192 meals had been reported across 88,107 participating schools in state. In Bhopal's rural areas, just 11 schools uploaded their data, accounting for only 1,192 meals.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 12:38 AM IST
article-image
Mid day meal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The implementation of the Midday Meal scheme in rural government schools is facing serious challenges, with many institutions failing to properly report daily meal data under the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM Poshan) scheme.

According to the guidelines, authorities must upload information about the meals served to students with pictures onto the PM Portal daily. This scheme covers 88,107 schools statewide, including government, government-aided schools, and madrasas.

As of Friday morning, only 42,192 meals had been reported across all participating schools. In Bhopal's rural areas, the situation is especially concerning, with just 11 schools uploading their data, accounting for only 1,192 meals. Sunita Diwan, principal of a government primary school, said that in rural areas, the food is prepared in the school's own kitchen, which often leads to lower quality compared to urban schools.

Read Also
Shocker! Class 9 Boy Stabbed To Death By Class 8 Student At School Gate In Madhya Pradesh; Brutal...
article-image

This might be a reason why responsible individuals are not uploading the required details online, she added. Ravindra Jain, Block Resource Coordinator, said that schools are expected to provide daily updates on the number of meals served, accompanied by photographs so that the government can monitor the quality of the food served.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Shocker: 51-Yr-Old School Teacher Booked For Sexually Assaulting 11-Yr-Old Student In School; Case Registered Under POCSO
Mumbai Shocker: 51-Yr-Old School Teacher Booked For Sexually Assaulting 11-Yr-Old Student In School; Case Registered Under POCSO
Haryana Polls Today: BJP And Congress Rebels Threaten Party Candidates
Haryana Polls Today: BJP And Congress Rebels Threaten Party Candidates
Chhattisgarh Tragedy: Engineer Dies In Dumper Accident At Gevra Mines
Chhattisgarh Tragedy: Engineer Dies In Dumper Accident At Gevra Mines
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Police Deploy Over 29,000 Personnel, Seize ₹72 Crore Worth Of Contraband During Model Code Of Conduct; VIDEO
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Police Deploy Over 29,000 Personnel, Seize ₹72 Crore Worth Of Contraband During Model Code Of Conduct; VIDEO
Read Also
Madhya Pradesh PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Takes Jibe At Jyotiraditya Scindia, Slams BJP Over Soyabean...
article-image

Inconsistencies in meal quality, reporting

In Bhopal’s urban areas, the meals are prepared and delivered by the Akshaya Patra Foundation, a private help group contracted by the government to provide food to all urban schools. However, schools in rural areas prepare their own meals in their own kitchens, leading to inconsistencies in meal quality and reporting.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: People Making 5-10 Complaints Per Day On CM Helpline, May Be Blocked

MP: People Making 5-10 Complaints Per Day On CM Helpline, May Be Blocked

MP: Farmer’s Five Acres Sold Off At ₹40K Over Non-Payment Of ₹20,000 Loan

MP: Farmer’s Five Acres Sold Off At ₹40K Over Non-Payment Of ₹20,000 Loan

Shocker! VIDEO Shows Madhya Pradesh BJP Leader Deepak Thakur Thrashing Brahmin Youth Brutally As His...

Shocker! VIDEO Shows Madhya Pradesh BJP Leader Deepak Thakur Thrashing Brahmin Youth Brutally As His...

MP: Rural Govt Schools Not Filing Daily Mid-day Meal Data

MP: Rural Govt Schools Not Filing Daily Mid-day Meal Data

MP: Nursing College Bribery Scam Fallout; Admission Of 50K Nursing Students Hangs In Balance

MP: Nursing College Bribery Scam Fallout; Admission Of 50K Nursing Students Hangs In Balance