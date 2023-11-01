MP: RSS Leader & BJP Worker Shot Dead Over Property Dispute In Jabalpur

Deceased Sanju Sharma | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): RSS Leader and BJP worker, Sanju Sharma was shot dead by a history sheeter near Gorakhpur Gurudwara of Jabalpur on Tuesday night around 11 pm, over an alleged property dispute with neighbours, said the police.

Regarding the case, Gorakhpur TI MD Nagotia said that, “While the deceased was being taken to hospital, he told his family members that Bunty Tiwari had carried out the crime at the behest of Jabalpur's notorious criminal Mehboob Ali and his son Lucky Ali."

"Mehboob Ali and his are Sanju’s neighbours and a property conflict was going on between both the parties. Currently, police are searching actively for all the accused. Also, a heavy police force is deployed around the house of the deceased,” the TI added.

Police deployed before Sanjay Sharma's house | FP Photo

According to a family member Prakash Pandey, Sanju Sharma, posted as Secretary in RSS's Wing Grahak Panchayat Seva, was walking outside his house after having dinner. At that time, he received a call from the miscreants who called them about 2 metres away from his house.

After he reached and met him, the accused threatened him, shot him and fled the spot. After being shot, injured Sanju Sharma drived his bike home and fell down in front of his house’s gate.

His family saw him falling down and got to know that Sanju had a bullet on his back. After which the family took Sanju to a private hospital for treatment where the doctors referred him to the medical hospital as his condition was serious. Sanju died during treatment at around 3 O'clock in the night.

But while taking Sanju to the hospital, the family members have also made a video in which he narrated the incident to his family members and said that the accused wanted Sharma to change his testimony but when he refused, they sent Bunty Tiwari to shoot him.

It is being said that Sanju Sharma and Mehboob Ali live near the deceased’s house where there is a dispute going on between them regarding property. Also, the accused Bunty Tiwari is also a habitual criminal.

Many serious cases like murder are registered against him in many police stations of Jabalpur district. Police said that the accused are being searched on the basis of the video made by family members. Sooner, all the accused will be behind the bars.