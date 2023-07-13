MP: Rivers In Spate Because Of Heavy Rainfall In Ganj Badosa | FP Photo

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): The water level of various rivers in Ganj Basoda and its adjoining areas has increased because of heavy rain. The Betwa, Sindh, Kewtan and other rivers are in a spate.

Since the water of a river in Bishanpur is flowing over a bridge, it was closed to the public, official sources said on Wednesday. The farmlands, also filled with rainwater, have turned into rivers.

The weather office said there would be heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. The heavy rainfall has also put the district administration on alert. Sub-divisional magistrate Vijay Rai said all arrangements had been made to shift those living on the banks of water bodies to safer places.

Several buildings have been identified for it, Rai said, adding that the administration is ready to handle any emergency situation.

Flood control rooms have also been set up and officials of the district administration and of other departments will be deployed there for 24 hours to help the people, Rai said. An official of the agriculture department, requesting anonymity, said if it continued to rain, crops would be damaged.