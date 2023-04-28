MP: Retired army man shoots self, admitted to hospital in Gwalior

Representative Image | Pixabay

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 43-year-old retired army man shot himself at his residence at Adityapuram locality in the city late Thursday night and sustained severe injuries.

The incident occurred one month after his wife had lodged a complaint of rape against a priest.

On hearing the sounds of gunshots, his family members rushed to his room and found him lying on the floor in a profusely bleeding. They took him to a hospital.

The police are inquiring into the reasons for the retired army man’s attempt to kill himself.

His family members said the retired army man was tense after the incident of rape over which the couple had a dispute two days ago.

The injured retired army official was initially taken to Birla Hospital from where he was referred to Sahara Hospital.

The police said the man was disappointed after what had happened to his wife. The police will question him once he regains his consciousness.

In her complaint, the wife of the retired army man said whenever she visited the temple, the priest used to cast an evil eye on her.

The priest used to tell that something had gone wrong in her family, and he could help her do away with the evils by performing certain religious rites.

One day, when she was searching for a priest for some ceremonies at her home, she did not find anyone.

Then she called the priest from the temple to her house where raped her as well as made her obscene photographs.

In this way, the priest violated woman several times by blackmailing her. In the complaint, the woman said the priest also married her by force in the temple.

When she narrated the story to her husband, he lodged a complaint at the police station against the priest.

City superintendent of police Ravi Bhadoria said after a retired army man had shot himself the police began an inquiry into the case.