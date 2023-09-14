MP: Residents Of Two Villages Resolve To Boycott Polls | Representational image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): It is a tale of two villages and the residents related it to collector Neeraj Kumar Singh at a public hearing on Tuesday.

The residents of Bhargada village in Kesla and those of Peepulpura-Resalpatha told the collector that they might boycott the ensuing assembly election if a road and a Pulia (culvert) were not built in their respective villages.

The residents of Bhargada village said that they immediately needed a road, but their pleas for it fell on deaf ears. So, they may boycott the ensuing election. Similarly, the residents of Peepulpura-Resalpatha said that Rs 56.70 lakh had been sanctioned for constructing a Pulia (culvert), but it was not done.

The villagers said they had submitted memorandums to the Seoni Malwa legislator, MP, collector and to other officials. Nevertheless, the construction of Pulia did not start.

They said if the issue was not resolved before the assembly polls, they would boycott it. Both the villages come under Seoni Malwa assembly constituency. There were 101 complaints at the public hearing.

Lawyer Deepak Tiwari and the residents of IDBI Colony complained that since the sewage line was illegally laid there, the road was damaged, causing problems to the residents.

A resident of Sona Sanwari area in Itarsi, Anita Bhagoria, demanded the administration to check the records of functioning of former Sarpanch Pritee Patel from 2017 to 2022.

A girl student from Itarsi Nikita Choudhary said she took admission in MGM Degree College in PGDCA during the academic session 2023-24 through an online process.

Since she did not select Sambal Yojna, she had to pay Rs 1,040 as fees. The collector asked principal of the college to solve the problem. The principal said the student would soon be given back her fees after certain formalities.

Chief executive officer of district Panchayat SS Rawat, additional collector Devendra Kumar Singh, joint collector Farheen Khan, city magistrate Sampada Saraf and other officials present at the public hearing.