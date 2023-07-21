MP: Residents Of Mandi, Housing Board Colony Face Power Cuts In Sehore | FP

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of Mandi and Housing Board Colony have been facing severe power cuts for several months. Electricity goes off anytime.

It does not matter whether it is day or night. Fed up with the frequent power cuts, the residents have expressed their anger through social media. Power cuts have a severe impact on businesses.

Residents of Housing Board Colony Arun and Mahesh Malviya said power had been supplied from Patwari feeder in Bhopal Naka to Housing Board colony in Sheetal Vihar.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Road Being Built To Link Town Hall With Rehbara In Satna

But because of the burning of a cable, the Mandi area and the housing colony have been getting power supply from one place for the past 15 days, they said. When the power officials are asked to tell the reasons for it, they say unless the underground cables are maintained, power cuts will continue in Mandi, Housing Board Colony and Sheetal Vihar Colony.

The electricity company does not even give any notice about power cuts, but the consumers get bills every month, the residents said. The residents said that if the situation was not changed, they would launch an agitation.

General manager of the Power Corporation, Rakesh Naik, said that he was not acquainted with the fact that power lines of Sheetal Vihar and those of the Housing Board Colony had been connected to Mandi feed.

Consequently, there is overloading, leading to power cuts, he said that he would ask DEO to change the cable of the Patwari feeder to improve the power supply as early as possible.

Read Also MP: Three Killed In Lightning Strikes In Raisen District

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)