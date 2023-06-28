MP: Residents Demand Road Before Opening Of Bridge

FP Photo

Lalitpur (UP): Residents of Devgarh area in the city have raised objection to the inauguration of bridge. They handed over a memorandum to the district magistrate demanding construction of roads on both sides of the bridge.

Since there is no service road, the residents are facing a lot of problems, the memorandum said. They said the government is doing half-hearted development.

The priests of Siddhapeeth Chandi temple also protested the inauguration of the bridge without roads. They said a large number of people come to the temple from different parts of the state, but they face a lot of difficulties due to lack of a road.

They urged the district magistrate to construct the road as early as possible and before the inauguration of the bridge.

Plea to end online trading

Lalitpur Jila Udyog Vyapar Mandal has said onlinetrading has ruined their businesses and the life of their employees.

The traders association stages a sit-in on the Nagar Palika Parishad ground and urged the government to stop online trading. They submitted a memorandum to the district magistrate. The memo was addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

They said the way ten teachers are elected as members of Vidhan Parishad 20 traders should be elected to Vidhan Parishad, so that their problems may be put up before the governments.