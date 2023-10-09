MP Reported 2 Deaths Due To Naxal Extremism Last Year: Report

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Naxal activities have come down drastically in Madhya Pradesh and only two deaths were reported due to naxal extremism in 2020 in the state, said an annual report released by the Union ministry of home affairs on Monday.

As per the report, there has been a reduction in incidents of naxal extremism in the country in 2022 as compared to 2013. The number of incidents of violence perpetrated by left-wing extremists was 413, while 118 were security force initiated incidents in 2022-23, the report said. With 61 deaths in 2022, Chhattisgarh remains the worst-affected state followed by Jharkhand (12 deaths), Odisha (11 deaths), Maharashtra (eight deaths), Madhya Pradesh (two deaths) and Bihar (one death).

The state police officials said the security forces deputed in checking Naxals are doing untiring work and this has brought significant decline in their activities in the state.