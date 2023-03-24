MP: Religious bodies asked to take permission before organising procession in Sagar

Representative Image

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Chandrashekhar Shukla has appealed to people to maintain communal harmony at the time of celebrating the festivals.

He made the statement at a peace committee meeting on Wednesday. Additional collector Sapna Tripathi, additional superintendent of police Vikram Singh Kushwaha and the members of the peace committee were at the meeting.

He told the officials to make proper security arrangements at religious places, paying special attention to cleanliness.

For taking out any procession, the religious organisations should take permission from the administration, Shukla said. The sounds of DJ and bands should be kept under control, he said. Kushwaha also said for organising any religious event in public places, the committees have to take permission. He said that only two persons should ride two-wheelers and move slowly and that nobody should carry weapons in a religious procession.