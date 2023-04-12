MP releases appointment letters to over 22k teachers; CM announces 70% salary in first year and 100% thereafter

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | FPJ File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the newly-appointed teachers will get 70 percent salary in the first year and full 100% in second year. He was addressing the training programme of newly-appointed teachers held at CM house on Wednesday.

He said that he was just correcting the wrong doing of the previous Congress government. He felt that dividing salary into four parts was not a justified thing. Congratulating the education department for implementing the New Education Policy in a better manner, he said earlier Madhya Pradesh was on 17th place in the National Achievement Survey and now it has reached on 5th place.

Recalling his experience with his gurus, CM said that whatever he is today it is because of his teacher Ratanchand Jain who motivated him to speak with clarity and loud voice as during childhood he was a shy person.

To inspire the teachers, he said that after completing MA in Philosophy, he had worked as teacher at Hamidia College. Had he not ventured into politics, he would have been definitely a teacher.

Later, he gave appointment letters to newly appointed teachers. A total of 22,400 teachers have been appointed in the state.