 MP: 'Reform, Or Will Hang You Upside Down', Congress Leader Phool Singh Baraiya Asks SPs, Collectors To Apologise To Public
Baraiya said that if the policemen and other officials committing atrocities against the public of the state under BJP rule do not reform, he will hang them upside down.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 09, 2023, 08:12 PM IST
Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): With little over a month to go for MP assembly elections, leaders of both the ruling and opposition parties have started high-pitched campaigns among the voters. However, amid this hustle and bustle, Congress leader Phool Singh Baraiya gave a controversial statement during a public meeting in Bhind on Sunday and said that if the policemen and other officials committing atrocities against the public of the state do not reform, he will hang them upside down. 

Baraiya made the statement during a ‘Samvidhan Bachao’ meeting held at Pratappura village in Ater area of Bhind district. A huge meeting was organized in the presence of Congress leader and former minister Sajjan Singh Verma. The meeting was organized by former MLA Hemant Katare, a potential candidate from the seat.

While addressing the meeting, Baraiya trained guns at the ruling BJP and accused it of committing atrocities agaisnt the public of the state by using state machinery. 

'Vote for Congress, not BSP or AAP'

Warning the SPs and collectors, he said, “The police officers, collector, SP should know that now is the time to stop the atrocities here. Apologize for what you have done to the innocent people and reform yourself, otherwise you will be hanged upside down in the police station.”

Baraiya further appealed peopel to vote for Congress instead of BSP or AAP as only Congress can defeat BJP. He said that voting for BSP or AAP will cut the votes for the Congress party.

