MP: Recently Rewilded Tigress Found Dead In Satpura, Autopsy Indicates Wild Attack

Bhopal/ Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A young tigress, which was recently released into the wild, was found dead in Churna range of Satpura Tiger Reserve. The corpse of tigress was at least two days old. The autopsy indicated that feline died after being attacked by some another wild animal, probably another tiger.

The vital samples of tigress were collected and sent to lab for further investigation.

When tigress was six months old, it got separated from mother and fell inside a well in Hardua village of Seoni Forest Division in 2022. It was rescued and rushed to Van Vihar for treatment.

When it got cured, it was taken to Churna range of Satpura Tiger Reserve where it was kept under the watchful eyes of forest officials. They taught it how to hunt the animals. When it gained enough experience of hunting, forest officials including Field Director of Satpura Tiger Reserve, L Krishnamurty took the decision to re-wild it and release it in open jungle on 20th of last June month.

This tigress was radio collared so that its location could always remain on the radar. After being released into open jungle, it had killed a hare and wild boar.

On Thursday, forest officials noticed that signals of tigress are coming from the same place and this filled their heart with fear that either tigress was dead or suffering from some illness. The search squad rushed to search the tigress and found it lying dead.