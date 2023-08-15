MP: Ratlam Woman Cop To Change Sex

Representative Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a welcome move, the state government has allowed a woman constable of Ratlam to undergo sex reassignment surgery. The order was released by the state home department on Monday bringing much joy to the police woman.

The police department sources said that the constable was facing ‘gender identity disorder’ since her childhood. She took consultation from Rajiv Sharma of New Delhi who suggested her to change gender.

The matter was tabled in the district medical board, Ratlam on Feb 15 this year. The civil surgeon submitted the letter to the state government on April 20. On the other side, there is not specific guideline or norms for changing one’s gender. The PHQ forwarded the letter to the state home department for the decision.

The law department also gave its nod and suggested that the employee was appointed as a woman candidate and now after changing her gender, the benefit of woman employee won’t be available for the cop in future.

Earlier, the woman constable posted in Niwari district had applied for sex change in 2021. Now, the state government has issued NOC to the constable.