MP: Ram Temple Movement Leaders Uma Bharti, Pawaiya Marginalised

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The entire country is celebrating the consecration of Ramlala’s idol at the temple in Ayodhya.

Two senior leaders of the BJP, who played an important role in the Ram Temple Movement, are former chief minister Uma Bharti and former minister Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya.

Both were also made accused of demolishing the structure of Babri mosque.

But when the idol of Ramlala is being consecrated at the temple, both of them have been marginalised.

Uma has been out of active politics for the past five years. Her political grounds have shaken after she fought the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Uma was not even asked to campaign for the party in the assembly election. At present, the party has not given her any assignment.

Same is the condition of Pawaiya who has been made in-charge of Maharashtra.

Pawaiya has gone into oblivion after his defeat in the 2018 assembly election. He was not given a ticket in the recent assembly election.

Pawaiya is keen to go to Rajya Sabha, but because of some caste equations, he cannot go there.

Besides these two leaders, there are many others who were active during the Ram Temple Movement, but they have been sidelined.