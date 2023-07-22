MP Rains: High Alert In 13 Districts For Next 24 Hours As Heavy Downpour Brings Life To A Standstill

MP Weather: Rains Drench Cities On Regular Intervals, High Alert In 13 Districts For Next 24 Hours | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Meteorological Department has announced an alert of heavy rain in 13 districts of Madhya Pradesh for the next 24 hours. Due to incessant rains, the Tapti river reached the danger mark in Burhanpur on Saturday afternoon.

The water is rising continuously due to rains at regular intervals. More than 12 kutcha houses collapsed in Jasondi village of the district. According to a villager, a young man named Lasu and his goats were washed away in the floods in the rainy river in the village.

Burhanpur's contact with Maharashtra has been cut off due to water coming on the ramp located near the Pipes Factory on Bahadarpur Road. After Bahadarpur Loni village, Maharashtra border is reached.

Rain water entered more than 150 houses in Ambada village of Nepanagar in the district.

The issues are rising in Betul as well. Two people were swept away while crossing the culvert in Sandia and Jolkheda in the district. The body of one of them has been found. Search is on for others.

Senior meteorologist HS Pandey said that the systems are active over Bay of Bengal, North Andhra Pradesh, South Odisha post. Their impact is also in Madhya Pradesh.

There is cyclonic circulation in South Chhattisgarh. A monsoon trough line is passing through Kota, Raisen, Seoni, Raipur, Odisha. East-west winds are also mixing. For this reason, it has an impact in the areas adjoining South Madhya Pradesh.

Weather In Indore

After Thursday night’s heavy downpour, it rained again in Indore on Saturday afternoon. There has been heavy rain in many areas of the city. Especially the areas of the western region kept getting drenched.

Earlier on Friday night it rained for about one-and-a-half hours. During this, about half an inch of rain was recorded, whereas a day earlier it had rained 3 inches. The city has received more than three-and-a-half inches of rain in 36 hours. The season has received more than 19 inches of rain so far.

Water Filled In Mahakal Temple

Shipra and Gambhir rivers are overflowing in Ujjain. Heavy rains lashed the Ganesh and Nandi mandapams of the Mahakal temple late on Friday night.

During the Shayan Aarti, the water in the temple flowed like a waterfall. There is an alert of heavy rain on Saturday as well due to which the Ujjain collector has declared a holiday in government and private schools. Water is being released by opening Gate No. 3 of Gambhir Dam by 50 cm.

Weather forecast in MP

Heavy rain with thunder and lightning in 9 districts: Sehore, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Khargone, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain and Agar-Malwa.

Heavy rains in 4 districts: Bhopal, Raisen, Rajgarh and Chhindwara. In these districts, two and a half to four and a half inches of water can rain.

Light rain in 39 districts: Vidisha, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Dewas, Shajapur, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Satna, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Seoni , Mandla, Balaghat, Panna, Damoh, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

