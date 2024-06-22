 MP Rainfall: 5.4 Inch Rain Floods City Roads, Disrupt Traffic, Commuters Forced To Wade Through
MP Rainfall: 5.4 Inch Rain Floods City Roads, Disrupt Traffic, Commuters Forced To Wade Through

133.4 mm of rainfall recorded from Thursday midnight to 8 am Friday, while 2 mm rainfall recorded from 8 am to Friday evening

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 22, 2024, 01:18 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rainfall from Thursday night into Friday afternoon caused extensive water-logging across many parts of Bhopal. By Friday evening, the state capital had recorded 135.4 mm (approximately 5.4 inches) of rain, resulting in severe flooding on roads. Many low-lying areas were badly affected, as they were found flooded with rainwater.

Areas such as Kolar, Shahpura, Arera Colony, and Bairgarh recorded heavy rains. According to the meteorological department, Bhopal recorded 2 mm of rainfall from 8 am to Friday evening, but from midnight to 8 am on Friday, it recorded 133.4 mm of rain. Bairagarh airport recorded 2 mm of rainfall on Friday evening.

The heavy downpour led to major traffic disruptions, with vehicles moving at a snail's pace. The newly constructed bridge at Sharvadharm Colony was flooded, and the Chhola and Habibganj under bridges were heavily waterlogged, leaving many vehicles stranded. Commuters had a tough time navigating through the flooded roads in various parts of the city.

5 deg/Cel in day, 4 deg/Cel in night temp

The heavy rains also brought down the temperature in Bhopal by 5.4 deg/Cel, with the maximum temperature settling at 32.7 de/Cel on Friday. The night temperature stood at 22.4 degrees Celsius after drop of 4 notches.

