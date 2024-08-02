MP Rain Woes: Flood Situation Continues To Be Grim In Jabalpur Division; Canal Beaks Down In Rewa

photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Flood-like situation continued to be grim in Jabalpur division on Thursday after water-level of Narmada River continues to be high. Today, some villagers had gone for Bhandara but a woman was trapped in flood at Budner River at Naigaon village in district. SDRF team rescued her. Just a couple of days back, gates of Bargi dam gates were also opened.

Similarly, in Rewa district, mini Bansagar canal damaged on intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday, damaging kucha houses Ramgarwa village panchayat. Rescue operation carried out in village panchyat.

In Umaria, a youth drown in Son River. SDRF team has been pressed into service to fish out body. Four youths had gone for bathing in Chintgaon village. Akhilesh Sen, 17, who was among them drowned. Jabalpur district administration has also sent SDRF team for the rescue operation.

Besides, in Katni district, administration has pressed team for survey to access the damage in flood. The team has started its work from door to door contacts.

Mandla collector Saloni Sidana informed Free Press, “Flood like situation in low lying areas of entire Jabalpur division continues to prevail with rise of water level in Narmada River. Today, villagers had gone for Bhandara. Others returned before water level increase in river but a woman who could not return, was trapped in flood with rise of water level in Budner River. Immediately, SDRF team was pressed into service and rescued her.”