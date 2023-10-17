MP: Rain, Hail, Lightning Likely In Next 24 Hours

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Thundershower, lightning accompanied by hail are likely to occur in different parts of state in next 24 hours, according to meteorological department officials. Officials attributed this change in weather to western disturbance.

A yellow alert has been issued for rain in next 24 hours in Gwalior-Chambal divisions and districts like Narmadapuram, Betul, Khargone, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Singrauli, Rewa, Satna, Anuppur, Chhindwara, Panna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari. In last 24 hours, Gwalior, Chambal and Rewa divisions received rain and thundershowers leading to drop in day temperature.

The maximum temperature dropped in Khajuraho, Satna, Nowgong, Gwalior, Shivpuri. Gwalior recorded drop of 6.8 degrees in day temperature that settled at 29 degrees Celsius. Shivpuri recorded 4-degree drop in day temperature at 30 degrees Celsius. Satna recorded 6.4-degree drop while Khajuraho recorded 4.4-degree drop.

Ved Prakash Singh said, “Moderate thunderstorm with lightning and hail are likely to occur in Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Shahdol and Sagar. Light thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur in Raisen, Betul, Damoh, Chhindwada, Seoni, Chhatarpur, Mandla (Kanha), Dindori, Balaghat, Anuppur, Umaria districts late night.”

According to meteorological department, the western disturbance is present over Jammu division and adjoining parts of Pakistan. Induced cyclonic circulation prevails over Haryana and adjoining areas. A cyclonic circulation is over south-east Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep.

Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to develop over south-east and adjoining East Central Arabian Sea during next 24 hours. It is likely to move in west north-west direction and intensify in a depression over Central Arabian Sea by October 21.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)