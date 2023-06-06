 MP: Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks on PM Modi Irks BJP Leaders,Vijaywargiya Calls Him ‘Immature’
Rahul Gandhi will have to bear the consequences, warned Kailash Vijaywargiya

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 06, 2023, 08:53 PM IST
BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Former Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s foreign visit once more sparked a controversy in political circles, with BJP leaders leaving no chance to slam his comments on PM Modi.

Speaking to Media on Tuesday, BJP’s National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that the opposition in this country is immature. “People go abroad and praise their country, praise their leaders, however Rahul Gandhi has given us a new tradition insulting our country in the foreign land, Vijaywargiya alleged.

Last week, while addressing a diaspora event in Santa Clara, California, Gandhi said that India is now ruled by a group of people who claim to know know everything, and Mr. Modi is one such person.

This stirred the political circles in the BJP-ruled states.

About the Odisha train tragedy, he said that there should be no politics on any issue on the heart-wrenching accident. The Prime Minister of the country himself went there and saw the situation. The railway minister sat for 50 to 60 hours and settled the system. I think he should be praised, he added.

BJP's National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya went to Gwalior on Tuesday to attend the wedding ceremony of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's daughter.

