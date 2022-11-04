e-Paper Get App
MP: Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is only an entertainment now, says BJP senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya

There is no factionalism in the BJP, we will come back in 2023, says the veteran leader.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 04, 2022, 02:11 PM IST
article-image
Kailash Vijayvargiya | FP PHOTO
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): BJP's National General Secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya, taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', called it a source of entertainment for people.

The senior leader, speaking to the media on Friday, called the initiative a weak move, adding, Congress is gradually losing its strength no matter what they do.

"Our government will be formed in both Gujarat and Himachal following the upcoming assembly elections in the states. Congress may be asserted, but the reality is that it is gradually losing strength. It is sad to see claims that Congress people have freed India (from the Britishers)."

"CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan hastened to resign in 2018 else the government would have been ours. There is no factionalism in the BJP, again our government will be formed in MP," adds the senior leader.

On questions about Uma Bharti praising Jyotiraditya Scindia, Vijayvargiya said that Scindia is undoubtedly a good leader, and his style of work attracts everyone.

article-image

