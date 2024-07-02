MP Rahega Number 1: State Leads In Enforcement Of New Penal Legislations

Representative pic

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Additional Director General of Police (law and order) Jaideep Prasad said Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Sanhita (BSS), 2023 came into effect from July 1.

Talking to media persons, he said first FIR was registered at Hanumanganj police station in Bhopal at 12.15 am. The second FIR was registered at Nishatpura police station in Bhopal at 12.20 am while the third FIR was registered at Shahjahanabad police station in Bhopal at 12.22 am.

In all, 10 FIRs were registered in the state till 1.36 am. Eight of these were in Bhopal. An FIR was registered at Gwalior's Hazira police station at 12.10 am and in Sagar at 1.36 am. The FIR registered in Gwalior was first in the country. According to ADG, Madhya Pradesh is among leading states in the country in the implementation of new laws.

Elaborating, Prasad said Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita will have 358 sections instead of 511 sections in IPC. A total of 20 new crimes have been added to the bill. The imprisonment sentence has been increased for 33 of them. The amount of fine has been increased in 83 crimes and mandatory minimum punishment has been introduced in 23 crimes. The penalty of community service has been introduced for six crimes and 19 sections have been repealed or removed from the bill.

Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita will have 531 sections in place of 484 sections of CrPC. Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam will have 170 provisions instead of original 167 provisions. In all, 24 provisions have been changed.