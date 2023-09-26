MP: RaGa To Participate In Jan Aakrosh Yatra In Kala-Pipal

Rahul Gandhi | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former AICC president and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address Jan Aakrosh Yatra in Kala-Pipal on September 30, party leaders said on Tuesday. This will be the first public rally of the Congress leader for the upcoming elections.

Rahul Gandhi has visited the state during his Bharat Jodo Yatra and after that for the first time he will be visiting the state again. MPCC general secretary Rajiv Singh said, ‘Rahul Gandhi will be addressing his first poll rally in Madhya Pradesh in Kala-Pipal. In 2018, people of Madhya Pradesh had given full support to him and the Congress had formed the government after 15 years.’

MLA Kunal Choudhary said that they are planning a big show in Kala-Pipal during the visit of Rahul Gandhi. The detailed programme will be shared shortly.