MP: Prohibition of liquor is on public, not government, says minister Praduman Singh

Representative image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Lashing Uma Bharti for her long-going protest to ban liquor in the state, the energy minister said that the prohibition of liquor is completely on the public, not the government.

"This can only be done through a public awareness campaign. If they stop having liquor, then automatically liquor will be prohibited. There are many states where liquor is banned but people there still booze and make spurious liquor illegally," said the minister.

"When you buy vegetables, you do it by yourself. No one asks you to do so. It is your personal need and not compulsion that you buy it. Same is the case with liquor. Government cannot prohibit liquor, people should stop using it," added he.

In case of liquor prohibition previously Uma Bharti, in a series of tweets said that

"Liquor prohibition is a must. Because (liquor consumption) leads to clashes in homes which is unbearable... this also forces many people to commit suicide. People get into depression and even many women end their lives because of it."