MP: Programme organised on Rani Awantibai Lodhi Balidaan Diwas in Bandari

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A programme was organised on the occasion of Balidaan Diwas (day of attaining martyrdom) of the freedom fighter Rani Awantibai Lodhi in the Bandari town of Sagar, official sources said. Urban development and housing minister, Bhupendra Singh had been invited as the chief guest on the occasion.

However, his representative, Lakhan Singh attended the programme and informed that Minister Singh could not show up due to unavoidable circumstances. Folks of the Lodhi community garlanded Singh on the occasion.

In his address, Singh said that numerous freedom fighters sacrificed their lives to attain Independence, but the sagas of their valour have not been taught to us. RANI Awantibai Lodhi is also one among them, he said. Following this, he said that BJP is the only political party that aims towards development and welfare of the general public.

He reflected on the efforts of Minister Bhupendra Singh and said that it is due to him that Bandari has been made a tehsil, after which the commoners of Bandari will not have to go to Mathalone for official work. He congratulated the people of Bandari for the same. Former janpad president Keshari Singh, Sudha Vishwanath Singh, Chandrika Prasad Parashar and other dignitaries were also present during this.