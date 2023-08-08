 MP: Private Schools’ Help Sought To Raise Voters’ Awareness In Morena
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 08, 2023, 08:46 PM IST
MP: Private Schools' Help Sought To Raise Voters' Awareness In Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has sought cooperation from the private school management to raise awareness about the importance of voting on the occasion of the Independence Day.

Increase in number of voters will be the base of all the cultural events to be presented in various schools on that day.

Many events are being organised to help the citizens to use their right to vote properly. 

The officials are being imparted training in conducting the election. Sector and zonal magistrates have been selected and handed over responsibilities.

The number of polling centres in Morena has increased from 1,702 to 1, 705.

Chief executive officer of the district Panchayat Ichhit Gadhpale said that the administration sought the cooperation of the directors of private schools to encourage citizens to cast their votes.

According to him, a plan has been prepared to run the activities. Director of a private school Mohan Bansal said that events were being held through children to raise awareness about the importance of right to vote.

